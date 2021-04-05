Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at KeyCorp

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

GEF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Greif has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $260,092.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greif by 2,989.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 496,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth $15,118,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

