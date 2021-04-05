Gridcoin (GRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.40 Million

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gridcoin has a market cap of $4.40 million and $17,842.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
