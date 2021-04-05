Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several research firms have commented on GFF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Griffon stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,135. Griffon has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Griffon by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Griffon by 23.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Griffon in the third quarter valued at about $733,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Griffon by 28.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Griffon by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES.

