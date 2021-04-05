Grin (GRIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.15 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Grin has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $59.26 million and approximately $13.15 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,669.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,132.51 or 0.03573865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.52 or 0.00351136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $617.30 or 0.01034526 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.00441934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.03 or 0.00398905 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.75 or 0.00323025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 69,736,140 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.