Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.96% of Group 1 Automotive worth $191,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $485,000.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total value of $1,157,625.00. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GPI opened at $156.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $175.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.11.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

