Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $49.97 on Monday. Groupon has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 16.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 299.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 49,868 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

