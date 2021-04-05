Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 70,427 shares.The stock last traded at $106.66 and had previously closed at $108.39.

PAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

