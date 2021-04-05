Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Trading Up 1.9%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBOY)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

