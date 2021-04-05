Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,344 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,082% compared to the typical daily volume of 283 call options.

NYSE:TV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TV. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

