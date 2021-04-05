GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Trading Down 8%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares fell 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.61. 108,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,031,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.12.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.31 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $5,652,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 272,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.
About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
