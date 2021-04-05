Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 9,044 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 654.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Medifast worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $222.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $279.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.70 and a 200-day moving average of $204.16.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36. The company had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 95.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

