Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

JLL stock opened at $184.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.68 and a 200-day moving average of $141.63. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $186.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

