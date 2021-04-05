Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 62.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National stock opened at $62.90 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

