Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KAR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

KAR stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

