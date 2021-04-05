Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,714 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 92,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

ALRM opened at $87.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

