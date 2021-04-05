Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of World Fuel Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $36.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,633.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,114 shares of company stock worth $2,757,878. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

