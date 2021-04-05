Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,828 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 139,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

NYSE:DEO opened at $167.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.38. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $120.12 and a twelve month high of $170.39. The stock has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

