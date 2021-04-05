Guider (GDR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,468.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Guider has a market capitalization of $51,488.25 and approximately $2,468.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Guider has traded 134.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00677996 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028712 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.