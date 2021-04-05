Gulden (NLG) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $102,238.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,229,013 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

