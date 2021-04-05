GXChain (GXC) Market Capitalization Reaches $79.56 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. GXChain has a total market cap of $79.56 million and $25.57 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00001923 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001104 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000860 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002734 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,126,100 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

