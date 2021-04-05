GXChain Price Reaches $1.09 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $76.06 million and approximately $21.35 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001290 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000774 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,124,504 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

