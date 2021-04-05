H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.74

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.74 and last traded at $64.46, with a volume of 338721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $633,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,402,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,453 shares of company stock worth $2,477,300. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

