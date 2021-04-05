Hacken Token (HAI) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $86.05 million and $377,291.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00076789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.00301749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00103509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.03 or 0.00768155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 105.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028724 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,940,759 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.