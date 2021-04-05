Handshake Price Up 65% Over Last 7 Days (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $238.21 million and $2.44 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 65% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,041.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,116.06 or 0.03584024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.32 or 0.00373160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $619.61 or 0.01049448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.86 or 0.00448594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.48 or 0.00417471 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.43 or 0.00334388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026231 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 367,238,269 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.