Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HAFC stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $20.21. 1,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,865. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $620.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.03 million. Research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

