HAPI Reaches Market Cap of $11.76 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. HAPI has a total market cap of $11.76 million and $1.72 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HAPI has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HAPI coin can now be bought for about $149.26 or 0.00252806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.28 or 0.00298569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00098423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.02 or 0.00802865 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003802 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

Buying and Selling HAPI

