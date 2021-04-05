HARD Protocol Trading Up 8.7% This Week (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $127.11 million and $30.33 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00074279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.00293871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00098597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.28 or 0.00791095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00029126 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003733 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

