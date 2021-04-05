Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.48

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$33.48 and last traded at C$33.30, with a volume of 8250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$708.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

