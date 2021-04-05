Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,261 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Harley-Davidson worth $29,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

