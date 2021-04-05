Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Insider Sells $204,500.00 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HARP stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.68. 226,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,890. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $702.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HARP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 230,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,773,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 137,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

