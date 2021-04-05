Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) were up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.47. Approximately 7,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 302,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

HARP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $536,375.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,095,550 shares of company stock valued at $22,061,136. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 230,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 137,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

