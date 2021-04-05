Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,921 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.3% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $6.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $361.26. The company had a trading volume of 59,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.01. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $289.57 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.