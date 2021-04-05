Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $751.42.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $18.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $765.92. 4,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,094. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $738.45 and a 200 day moving average of $745.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

