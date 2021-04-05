Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,757 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,757 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 107,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,516. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.06. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $130.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

