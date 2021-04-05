Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,528 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $4.63 on Monday, reaching $399.86. 11,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,579. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.34. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.17 and a 52-week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

