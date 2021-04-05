Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys New Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $318,501,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $808,287,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $4,312,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $28.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,482.50. 4,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.00 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,609.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,517.97. The firm has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,532.53 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.