Harvest Volatility Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,237.87.

Booking stock traded up $28.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,410.55. 6,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,304.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2,044.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,203.08 and a 12-month high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

