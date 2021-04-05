Harvest Volatility Management LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $224,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 32,990 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $210,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 142.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 28,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $453,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

AMD stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.70. 708,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,163,691. The company has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average is $85.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

