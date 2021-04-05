Harvest Volatility Management LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000. Broadcom accounts for about 0.3% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.90 on Monday, reaching $483.85. 25,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,024. The company has a market cap of $197.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.56 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

