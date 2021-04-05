Harvest Volatility Management LLC Invests $5.79 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,000. Facebook comprises approximately 0.7% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

FB stock traded up $9.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $307.95. The company had a trading volume of 603,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,409,561. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.51 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $876.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.38 and a 200 day moving average of $270.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,402,007 shares of company stock valued at $378,004,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

