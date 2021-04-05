Harvest Volatility Management LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.63. 59,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,717. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.75. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $102.30.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.