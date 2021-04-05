Harvest Volatility Management LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.3% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $970,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 121,149 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 372,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,196,932. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $221.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

