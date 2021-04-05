Harvest Volatility Management LLC Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000. Comcast makes up 0.4% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 152,632 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.90. 387,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,689,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

