Harvest Volatility Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $747,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $56,084,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,072,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,092.23.

Alphabet stock traded up $65.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,195.57. The stock had a trading volume of 63,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,216. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,125.00 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,059.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,795.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

