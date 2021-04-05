Harvest Volatility Management LLC Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Shares of JD traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $82.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,371,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.65. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

