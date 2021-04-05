Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Texas Instruments makes up 0.2% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after buying an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.06. The company had a trading volume of 96,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $103.51 and a one year high of $192.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

