Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Intel makes up approximately 0.3% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.78. 587,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,142,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $267.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

