Harvest Volatility Management LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.13. The stock had a trading volume of 125,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,991. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

