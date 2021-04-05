Harvest Volatility Management LLC Takes $2.31 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,183 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.3% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.8% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.8% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.89. 387,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,660,306. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.65 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $157.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

