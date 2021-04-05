Harvest Volatility Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,371,809. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded up $65.18 on Monday, reaching $2,202.93. 59,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,734. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,071.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1,803.06. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,130.94 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,199.44.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

